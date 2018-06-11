Iohannis says he rules out being suspended: There are no grounds

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday maintained that the Social Democrats rushed to speak of his suspension from office, in the context of making a decision on the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) head Laura Codruta Kovei, adding that he rules out such a demarche as there are no grounds for it.

"Some politicians rushed to talk about suspension in the private space. I reiterate, there will be no suspension, as there are no grounds for suspension. And, if some PSD members find themselves talking about suspension just to look more interesting on TV, it is their problem," Iohannis said.