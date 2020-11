Iohannis says results of COVID-19 measures discussed with experts, specialists expected in two weeks

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the new restrictive measures to be applied to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had been discussed with specialists and are expected to yield results in two weeks' time.

"These are measures that will certainly slow down the spread of the virus. Many of the measures that were decided yesterday were in fact expected and I can assure you that they have been discussed with experts, specialists and we expect results in just two weeks," Iohannis said on a visit to Maramures County.