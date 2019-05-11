Iohannis: Social Democrats should get a response after two years of failure,they will get it on 26 May

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday at the Education Forum event organised in Iasi that "after two and a half years of failures and failed governance," the Social Democrats should get a response and they will get it in the elections to the European Parliament on 26 May.

"In a few days we have the elections to the European Parliament and (...) a referendum which I convened because it had to be. After two and a half years of failures and failed governance the Social Democrats should get a response and, now, they will get it. Some people say that the elections to the European Parliament or the referendum doesn't really matter, they are something easy, to warm up for the spring. 'That, in fact, we know better what to do, as if only we know everything, namely we, the Social Democrats, know everything and everybody else should stay home and mind their business.' Precisely that is why we have elections, because that's not like that and education is a very good example on how the European efforts if taken over by competent politicians can really made a difference between the pupils' and students' and teaches' everyday life," President Iohannis stated.

He added that "those who lead destinies do it as they were reporting the weather."

"We are talking about education - here, you know that joke - education, agriculture and weather, everybody is good at it, but the ones who institutionally lead destinies do it as they were reporting the weather. I am very glad that I reached a debate here, with you, with people who really know what we are talking about, when when say the 'educated Romania' phrase," President Klaus Iohannis also stated.