Iohannis strongly condemns New Zealand attacks; extreme violence and hate crime are inexcusable

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis strongly condemned the attacks that took place in New Zealand on Friday morning, resulting in causalities and numerous wounded.

"I strongly condemn this act of terror against innocent people. Extreme violence and hate crime are inexcusable. Condolences to those who have lost family and friends!", President Klaus Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

Almost 50 people were killed and another 20 were seriously wounded in several attacks occurred early on Friday on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, said New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, quoted by international news agencies.

