Iohannis: Support package for Republic of Moldova, COVID vaccine included

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday in Chisinau that Romania has prepared a support package for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, which would include up to 200,000 doses of vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Romania would also send a team of experts to the Republic of Moldova to prepare the vaccination strategy. At the same time, our country will continue to provide medicines and medical protective equipment, necessary in the context of the pandemic, Iohannis said.

The support package also aims to provide 6,000 tonnes of diesel to farmers, as well as a financial contribution of at least 250,000 euros, intended to strengthen civil society and media independence.

These details were presented at a joint press declaration given together with President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

President Klaus Iohannis makes an official visit to Chisinau on Tuesday at the invitation of his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu. It is the first high-level visit received, in Chisinau, by Maia Sandu after taking office as President, following the November 15th elections in the Republic of Moldova.