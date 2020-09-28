 
     
Iohannis: Victory in local elections belongs, first of all, to Romanian democracy, also right-wing victory

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday that the victory in the local elections belongs to the Romanian democracy, pointing out that it was also a victory for the right-wing.

"Following the local elections, the victory belongs, first of all, to the Romanian democracy. At the same time, it was a victory of the right-wing. Thus, a new political reality has taken shape, the one in which PNL (the National Liberal Party) and USR (Save Romania Union) become the forces of change for the better, and PSD (the Social Democratic Party) joins the Opposition with one of the worst results," the head of state said in a statement at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

