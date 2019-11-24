 
STIRIPESURSE.RO va prezenta la 21.00 singurul EXIT-POLL oficial CURS - Avangarde
     
Iohannis: Voter turnout is good and I hope for more

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate in the presidential elections, President Klaus Iohannis, has stated at the PNL headquarters on Sunday that the voter turnout is very good, mentioning that there are prospects for the turnout in Diaspora to be higher than in the first round of the presidential election. 

"The voter turnout is good and I hope for more. (...) In the Diaspora it is very good and here, there are prospects of a higher turnout than in the first round, which would obviously be a new record that we would make us very glad," Iohannis stated. 

Klaus Iohannis was briefly present at the PNL headquarters.

