Iohannis: We are a relatively small group of countries that actually allocate 2 pct of GDP for Defense

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the working lunch offered by US President Donald Trump to the countries that allocate 2 percent of GDP for Defense is a clear signal of appreciation, stressing also that, unfortunately, this is a fairly small group.

"It is certainly also [a signal sent by Donald Trump to the countries that do not allocate 2 percent for Defense], but I think it is a pretty clear sign of appreciation for those who allocate 2 percent for Defense, at least that's how we understand this approach and it will certainly be a very good discussion in this, unfortunately, quite small circle. We are a relatively small group of countries that actually allocate 2 percent for Defense," said the head of the Romanian state before participating in the NATO summit.

Klaus Iohannis said that at the working lunch offered by the US President he will reiterate his invitation to Donald Trump to visit Romania.

"Now we have to look at things pragmatically, President Trump is in reelection campaign and I don't think we can expect him to visit Romania before the US elections, but probably after that," said Iohannis.