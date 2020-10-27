 
     
Iohannis: Whatever measures authorities take, not enough if we are not part of life-saving effort

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday asserted that to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus requires the involvement of all citizens.

"To stop the spread of the virus, we also need the involvement of all citizens. No matter how many measures the authorities take, they will not be enough if we are not all part of this national effort to save as many lives as possible," said the president at the Cotroceni Palace.

Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a meeting to evaluate and present the measures on the management of the COVID-19 epidemic with Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, Vice-President of the Romanian Society of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, Dorel Sandesc, and with the Head of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Section I - Central Military Emergency University Hospital "Carol Davila" Bucharest, Col. Dr. Dan Corneci.

