Iohannis, Zurabisvili, in NY, discuss strengthening of Romania-Georgia bilateral relations

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabisvili, in New York, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, where the two heads of state discussed the prospects for strengthening bilateral relations and the political dialogue between the two countries, shows a press release of the Presidential Administration sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Klaus Iohannis brought to mind the partnership relations between Romania and Georgia, noting the dynamics of the bilateral political contacts and the practical cooperation in recent years.The President of Georgia also underlined the excellent relations with Romania, in the context of the 300-year anniversary of diplomatic relations, and thanked for our country's constant and firm support for Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations and for this state's territorial integrity.In this context, Salome Zurabivili requested Romania's support for the recognition of the European perspective of her country and evoked the reform efforts undertaken by Georgia. In his turn, President Klaus Iohannis reiterated his support for Georgia and expressed the readiness of our country to support the reform processes, including through the transfer of expertise, the release specifies.The two officials also discussed intensifying the bilateral dialogue on security at the Black Sea and about the implementation of the Black Sea Package, adopted by NATO at the meeting of the allied Foreign Affairs ministers in April.Furthermore, regarding the situation in the occupied territories of the Georgian regions Abkhazia and South Ossetia, President Klaus Iohannis reiterated Romania's continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.The two heads of state also addressed issues related to the settlement of protracted conflicts in Georgian territory, with Klaus Iohannis regretting the current lack of progress and encouraging further efforts in this regard from the international community.The two senior officials stressed the importance of strengthening and diversifying trade between Romania and Georgia, as well as better interconnection between the two countries.In this regard, Klaus Iohannis and Salome Zurabisvili welcomed the resumption of direct flights between the two countries' capitals and expressed their appreciation for the cooperation between Romania and Georgia in the implementation of the Black Sea - Caspian Sea freight corridor project, encouraging future joint efforts for the latter to become operational.The two presidents also expressed their support for the demarches aimed at establishing a direct connection to the Black Sea between the Georgian ports and the port of Constanta, a segment that can be integrated within wider interconnection routes between Europe, the Caucasus region and Central Asia. .On this occasion, Salome Zurabisvili invited President Klaus Iohannis to pay a visit to Georgia.