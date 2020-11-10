Iohannis:ICU beds will be available, foreign locations for patient transfers to be known when procedures completed

President Klaus Iohannis gave today assurances that the number of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients will continue to grow, adding that the countries the seriously ill patients could be transferred to will be known the moment the Health Ministry finalizes the necessary steps.

"Places will definitely be found. This is an extremely complicated but important issue. (...) The number of beds has increased and will continue to grow. But this is a complicated race, because these places are difficult to create and the pandemic is spreading quite fast," the head of the state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

With regard to the countries where the seriously ill patients could be transferred, Iohannis expressed his hope that this won't be necessary, and explained that "giving details about these contacts is premature now. These countries will be known when the Health Ministry actually completes the necessary steps. Unfortunately, we see that everywhere this pandemic is picking up and beds are becoming very few even in states where everyone believed the health system is capable to cope no matter what; now we see this is not quite so anymore. Yet I hope we don't get there."