IRES exit poll: Klaus Iohannis - 66.5pct; Viorica Dancila - 33.5pct

National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate Klaus Iohannis won 66.5pct in the runoff of the presidential election on Sunday, and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative, Viorica Dancila - 33.5pct, according to exit poll conducted by the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy - IRES.

 

In addition to the estimates based on the data collected from the polling stations on the Romanian territory, the predictions sent by IRES take into account a statistical model for the redistribution of votes from the diaspora.

The sample consisted of 24,119 questionnaires applied until 20:00 hrs, and the margin of error - 2pct.

The questionnaires were applied face to face, at the exit from the polls, in 352 polling stations on the territory of Romania.

