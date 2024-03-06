Irina Bara gets off to flying start at the tennis tournament in Nagpur, India

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara won twice, one in singles and one in doubles, on Wednesday at the ITF tournament in Nagpur, India, with total prize money of USD 35,000.

Bara (28, world no. 175), the top seed, defeated Indian player Akanksha Dileep Nitture (20, world no. 1,316) 6-1, 6-3 in the first singles round after an hour and 10 minutes.

Her next opponent will be Yeon-Woo Ku (20, world no. 525) from South Korea.

In the doubles, Bara and Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic, the top seeded, defeated the Indian pair Humera Baharmus/Pooja Ingale 6-1, 6-2, and will play in the quarterfinals against the pair made up of Thasaporn Naklo (Thailand)/Akiko Omae (Japan).