Israeli Ambassador: 4,000 out of 10,000 Israeli citizens in Ukraine have already left

Israel's Ambassador to Romania David Saranga in Constanta on Tuesday said that over 10,000 Israeli citizens were in Ukraine, out of whom approximately 4,000 had already left the Ukrainian territory, due to the tensions with the Russian Federation.

All Israelis in Ukraine were told to leave.

In Ukraine, there are more than 10,000 Israeli citizens. The Jewish community numbers more than 100,000 persons. We are talking about 10,000 Israelis who are still in Ukraine. About 4,000 have already left and, we, through the Foreign Ministry, have called on all Israeli citizens to leave Ukraine and come to Israel. (...) Most Israelis are in Kyiv and in the large cities, nonetheless Israelis and the Jewish community are everywhere. (...) We have called on all Israelis to leave that territory, our embassy, last evening, relocated from Kyiv to Lviv, said Saranga.

According to him, the diplomatic way is the only option to maintain peace.

We must know that the only option for peace is through the diplomatic way, only if the sides sit and talk, this is the only method to solve things, the ambassador said.

Israel's Ambassador to Romania David Saranga participated in the Port of Constanta on Tuesday in a ceremony for the commemoration of the victims of the 24 February 1942 tragedy, when ship Struma sank in the Black Sea. Over 760 Romanian Jews perished in the sea waters back then, on the background of the WWII events.