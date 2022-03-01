 
     
Italian Air Force supplements number of aircraft deployed in Romania

blogbeforeflight.net
Eurofighter Typhoon

The Italian Air Force has supplemented with four more Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft the detachment deployed, since December last year, in the southeastern 57th Military Air Base from Mihail Kogalniceanu, reaching, at this moment, eight combat aircraft, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) reported on Tuesday.

According to the MApN, the first two planes touched down on Sunday, and the other two arrived on Tuesday at the Mihail Kogalniceanu military air base, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Italian detachment executes in our country, together with soldiers of the Romanian Air Force, the German Air Force and the American Air Force, enhanced air policing missions under NATO command.

The main objective of joint training missions is to increase interoperability between NATO Allies, and joint air policing missions contribute to the development of the capacity for reaction and deterrence, the Ministry of National Defense said.

