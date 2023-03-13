It's sensitive to use terms like bankruptcy, insolvency, given insurance market's recent history (Senate chair)

The acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, said on Monday that politicians should use terms like "bankruptcy" and "insolvency" only when there are arguments.

"Please allow me not to comment on the PSD chairman's statements. But, I think that, in Romania, it is quite sensitive to play with terms like bankruptcy or insolvency given the recent history on the insurance market. And I think that these topics or these themes, when you come out with them, when you are a very high-ranking politician, you have to come up with arguments when you issue or talk about such a serious subject. The conclusion that I draw or that, please allow me to explain it to you, it is that the National Liberal Party is waiting for all the information, all the concrete data, so that we can discuss solutions based on this correct information, without alerting anyone and without discussing any topic in a populist key," declared Gorghiu, at the Senate.

She emphasized that the liberals in the budget-finance committee of the Senate "are aware that citizens must be protected from exaggerated prices" and they want "to be present in the front line when it comes to the supervision" of the insurance market.

Alina Gorghiu pleaded for dialogue with the Financial Supervision Authority.

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, was asked last Wednesday what he thinks about the 40% increase in Civil Auto Liability (RCA) policies.

"You know very well that it is possible that bankruptcy will be announced. I am firmly convinced that the Romanian Government will intervene, as it did once before," the PSD leader said.AGERPRES