 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

JANUARY 1 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

Orthodox feast: Feast of the Circumcision of Christ; Saint Basil the Great, Archbishop of Caesarea in Cappadocia (New Year)

1432 - Death of Alexander the Good, ruler of Moldova (1400-1432).

1558 - Death of chronicler Macarie.

1832 - Establishment, in Iasi, of State Archives of Moldova.

1838 - It is issued in Brasov under the leadership of George Baritiu, the "Foaie literara" / Literary Paper, which on 2 July same year becomes "Foaie pentru minte, inima si literatura" / Paper for mind, heart and literature, a supplement of "Gazeta de Transilvania" magazine

1847 - Nicolae Balcescu voices in Paris at a New Year's Eve gathering the speech dubbed "A look at the present state, the past and the future of the Fatherland" wherein he re-states the rights and freedoms of the Romanian people

1848 - Entry into force of Convention between Moldova and Wallachia regarding dissolution of customs between two countries; formation of a single market.

1861 - Romanian national conference in Sibiu, during which the political recognition of the Romanian nation, its independence and the granting of official status for Romanian language were requested. (1 - 4)

1866 - Entry into force of law regarding the implementation of the metric system in Romania

1867 - It is issued in Blaj the first Romanian magazine of philology "Archiva pentru filologie si istorie"/Archive for philology and history, edited by Timotei Cipariu

1868 - Birth of prose writer Ioan Alexandru Bratescu-Voinesti, member (10 October 1918) and vice-president of the Romanian Academy (d. 14 December 1946)

1873 - Opening in Bucharest of first painting and sculpture exhibition, organised by the "Society of friends of belle-arte". Nicolae Grigorescu participates with 144 works

1894 - The "Vatra"/Hearth magazine is issued in Bucharest (until August 1896), under the leadership of I. L. Caragiale, Ioan Slavici and George Cosbuc

1897 - Birth of doctor Ana Aslan, member of the Romanian Academy, one of the pioneers of modern world geriatrics (d. May 10, 1988)

1928 - Death of Valeriu Braniste, publicist and political figure, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 10, 1869)

1928 - Establishment of Romania's legations to the League of Nations (in Geneva), in Cairo, Riga and Rio de Janeiro.

1929 - Birth of writer Nicolae Tic. (d. March 11, 1992)

1934 - Birth of actor Gheorghe Dinica. (d. November 10, 2009)

1934 - Birth of actor Nicolae Dinica. (d. April 28, 1995)

1942 - Birth of actor Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan. (d. March 12, 2008)

1945 - World War II: Troops with the 7th Army Corps start fighting on the outskirts of Budapest.

1946 - Inter-Allied Commission created at the Conference of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Moscow starts works in Bucharest, in order to transpose rulings regarding Romania.

1949 - Birth of writer Radu Tuculescu.

1955 - Birth of historian Aurel-Ioan Pop, rector of the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, President and member of the Romanian Academy.

1967 - Romania becomes a member of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

1981 - Entry into force of Agreement regarding commerce with industrial products. Romania recognizes de facto the European Community as an entity.

2004 - The National Tax Administration Agency starts operating, after its establishment at October 1, 2003.

2007 - Romania is welcomed as a member of the European Union.

2011 - Death of composer and conductor Marin Constantin, conductor of the Madrigal choir. (b. February 27, 1925)

2014 - Death of poet Traian T. Cosovei. (b. November 28, 1954)

2016 - Death of actor George Alexandru. (b. November 21, 1957)

2019 - Romania takes over, for a period of six months, the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, for the first time since its accession to the European Union on 1 January 2007. The motto of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council was "Cohesion, a common European value".AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.