JANUARY 1 IN HISTORY

Orthodox feast: Feast of the Circumcision of Christ; Saint Basil the Great, Archbishop of Caesarea in Cappadocia (New Year)

1432 - Death of Alexander the Good, ruler of Moldova (1400-1432).

1558 - Death of chronicler Macarie.

1832 - Establishment, in Iasi, of State Archives of Moldova.

1838 - It is issued in Brasov under the leadership of George Baritiu, the "Foaie literara" / Literary Paper, which on 2 July same year becomes "Foaie pentru minte, inima si literatura" / Paper for mind, heart and literature, a supplement of "Gazeta de Transilvania" magazine

1847 - Nicolae Balcescu voices in Paris at a New Year's Eve gathering the speech dubbed "A look at the present state, the past and the future of the Fatherland" wherein he re-states the rights and freedoms of the Romanian people

1848 - Entry into force of Convention between Moldova and Wallachia regarding dissolution of customs between two countries; formation of a single market.

1861 - Romanian national conference in Sibiu, during which the political recognition of the Romanian nation, its independence and the granting of official status for Romanian language were requested. (1 - 4)

1866 - Entry into force of law regarding the implementation of the metric system in Romania

1867 - It is issued in Blaj the first Romanian magazine of philology "Archiva pentru filologie si istorie"/Archive for philology and history, edited by Timotei Cipariu

1868 - Birth of prose writer Ioan Alexandru Bratescu-Voinesti, member (10 October 1918) and vice-president of the Romanian Academy (d. 14 December 1946)

1873 - Opening in Bucharest of first painting and sculpture exhibition, organised by the "Society of friends of belle-arte". Nicolae Grigorescu participates with 144 works

1894 - The "Vatra"/Hearth magazine is issued in Bucharest (until August 1896), under the leadership of I. L. Caragiale, Ioan Slavici and George Cosbuc

1897 - Birth of doctor Ana Aslan, member of the Romanian Academy, one of the pioneers of modern world geriatrics (d. May 10, 1988)

1928 - Death of Valeriu Braniste, publicist and political figure, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 10, 1869)

1928 - Establishment of Romania's legations to the League of Nations (in Geneva), in Cairo, Riga and Rio de Janeiro.

1929 - Birth of writer Nicolae Tic. (d. March 11, 1992)

1934 - Birth of actor Gheorghe Dinica. (d. November 10, 2009)

1934 - Birth of actor Nicolae Dinica. (d. April 28, 1995)

1942 - Birth of actor Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan. (d. March 12, 2008)

1945 - World War II: Troops with the 7th Army Corps start fighting on the outskirts of Budapest.

1946 - Inter-Allied Commission created at the Conference of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Moscow starts works in Bucharest, in order to transpose rulings regarding Romania.

1949 - Birth of writer Radu Tuculescu.

1955 - Birth of historian Aurel-Ioan Pop, rector of the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, President and member of the Romanian Academy.

1967 - Romania becomes a member of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

1981 - Entry into force of Agreement regarding commerce with industrial products. Romania recognizes de facto the European Community as an entity.

2004 - The National Tax Administration Agency starts operating, after its establishment at October 1, 2003.

2007 - Romania is welcomed as a member of the European Union.

2011 - Death of composer and conductor Marin Constantin, conductor of the Madrigal choir. (b. February 27, 1925)

2014 - Death of poet Traian T. Cosovei. (b. November 28, 1954)

2016 - Death of actor George Alexandru. (b. November 21, 1957)

2019 - Romania takes over, for a period of six months, the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, for the first time since its accession to the European Union on 1 January 2007. The motto of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council was "Cohesion, a common European value".AGERPRES