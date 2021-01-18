JANUARY 18 IN HISTORY

1821 - Death of Alexandru Sutu, last Phanariote ruler of Wallachia (June 20, 1802 - Aug. 18, 1802 (Kaymakam), Aug. 12, 1806 - Oct. 3, 1806, Dec. 1806, Nov. 5, 1818 - Jan. 19, 1821). (b. 1758)

1844 - Comedy "Iorgu de la Sadagura" by Vasile Alecsandri premiere in Iasi, marking important moment in Romanian original dramatic art

1848 - Birth of writer Ioan Slavici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. Aug. 17, 1925)

1873 - Death of bishop, scholar and translator Dionisie Romano, honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society. (b. July 29, 1806)

1878 - Spiru Haret obtains PhD in Mathematics, in Sorbonne, with a celestial mechanics thesis, which became famous, being the first Romanian with a PhD in Mathematics in Paris

1879 - I. L. Caragiale's "O noapte furtunoasa" is premiered at Bucharest National Theatre

1919 - Romanian delegation made up of I. I. C. Bratianu, Alexandru Vaida Voevod, C. Angelescu, Victor Antonescu, participated in the works of the Peace Conference in Paris. ( Jan. 18, 1919 - Jan. 21, 1920)

1926 - Death of composer George Cavadia (b. 1858)

1941 - Hungarian writing in all civil status documents is imposed following the Second Vienna Award, by ordinance, in North-Eastern Transylvania area, occupied by Hungary

1961 - Birth of actress Carmen Tanase.

1964 - Birth of soprano Elena Mosuc.

1979 - Death of Barbu Theodorescu, bibliographer and literary historian (b. Aug. 14, 1905)

1999 - Death of Marian Papahagi, critic and literary historian (b. Oct. 14, 1948)

1999 - Over 10,000 miners go on foot towards Bucharest, breaking through the lines of the Interior Ministry's special troops

2006 - The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church decides to set up second metropolitan church in Transylvania - The Metropolitan Church of Cluj, Alba, Crisana and Maramures, with the seat in Cluj-Napoca

2009 - Death of poet Grigore Vieru, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. He was awarded post-mortem with the Star of Romania National Order, in Grand Cross rank. (b. Feb. 14, 1935)

2010 - Visit by President of European Council Herman Van Rompuy, on a tour in the community space countries. He has talks with President Traian Basescu and Prime Minister Emil Boc

2011 - Death of folk singer Cristian Paturca, author of "Imnul golanilor" (The anthem of hoodlums), the symbol song of the protests in University Square of 1990. (b. Sept. 10,1964)

2013 - Death of actor and director Victor Radovici, one of the founders of Excelsior Theatre (b. Aug. 26, 1936)

2015 - Death of Christine Valmy, surnamed "Queen of Cosmetics" (b. 25 Oct. 1926)

2016 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes at the Cotroceni Palace the US Assistant of the Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland, on a visit in Bucharest

2017 - Death of actor Ion Besoiu (b. 11 March 1931)

2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on a working visit to Israel meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AGERPRES