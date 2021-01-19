JANUARY 19 IN HISTORY

1834 - Opening of vocal music, declamation and literature school of Bucharest Philharmonic, for training qualified actors

1905 - Death of Czech-born Romanian physician Iacob Felix, member and vice president of the Romanian Academy (b. Jan. 6, 1832)

1919 - Prime Minister Ion I. C. Bratianu's first address to Paris Peace Conference (Jan. 18-21, 1920).

1930 - Birth of conductor, composer Ludovic Bacs, founder and leader of 'Musica rediviva' chamber orchestra of Bucharest (d. June 30, 2015)

1932 - Birth of composer Constantin Draghici (d. 9 Apr. 2015)

1951 - Death of composer, violinist and musical critic Constantin C. Nottara (b. Oct. 1, 1890)

1964 - Death of prose writer, poet Constantin Argesanu (b. Sep. 17, 1892)

1973 - Death of historian Romulus Candea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. Oct. 7, 1886)

1981 - Death of translator Catinca Ralea (b. 5 Sept. 1929)

1985 - Death of prose writer Ovid-Aron Densusianu (b. March 22, 1904)

1990 - Foundation of 'Timisoara' Society for "promotion and support of real democracy."

1999 - Thousands of miners marching towards Bucharest overcome riot police roadblock 4 km upstream the Lainici Monastery of the Jiu Canyon. Law enforcement troops stoned by miners retaliate with tear gas canisters and smoke screens, but fail to stop the march to Targu Jiu, where the miners eventually stop overnight.

2001 - Death of literature historian Emil Turdeanu, foreign honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. Nov. 10, 1911)

2006 - leaderships of the Conservative Party (PC) and the Party of the Romanian National Unity (PUNR) ink a political agreement by which the background of a merger through absorption of the PUNR by the PC was to be completed

2010 - Death of engineer Sergiu T. Chiriacescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. Oct 18, 1940)

2012 - A tremor of 4.1 degrees on the Richter scale takes place in the Vrancea region at 140 km in depth

2014 - President Traian Basescu pays state visits to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, meets with his Israeli counterpart Shimon Peres, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein

2015 - Death of inventor Justin Capra (b. Feb. 22, 1933).

2020 - Death of musician Dan Andrei Aldea, leader of the Sfinx band in the 1970s, settled abroad since 1981. (b. March 9, 1950) AGERPRES