JANUARY 20 IN HISTORY

1368 - Ruler of Wallachia, Vladislav I (Vlaicu-Voda) (1364-cca 1377) confirms the commercial privileges of Brasov citizens. It is the oldest known trade privilege granted by a Romanian ruler; it is written in Latin. It confirms the boosting of trade on the Braila Road.

1390 - Lublin Treaty is inked, between Wallachia's ruler Mircea the Elder (1386 - 1418) and Wladislaw II Jagello, King of Poland (1386-1434)

1695 - Constantin Brancoveanu, ruler of Wallachia (1688-1714) receives title of Prince of the Empire as a reward for services to the Vienna Court

1757 - Birth of poet and translator Ioan Cantacuzino (d. July 3, 1828)

1800 - Birth of writer Costache Balacescu (d. 29 Febr. 1880)

1818 - Death of writer Dimitrie Tichindeal (b. 1775)

1872 - Birth of painter, sketcher Stefan Popescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 8, 1948)

1877 - Birth of Stefan Petica, writer and publicist (d. October 17, 1904)

1880 - The magazine "Literatorul" is issued in Bucharest under the leadership of poet Alexandru Macedonski

1908 - Death of writer Dumitru C. Ollanescu-Ascanio, member and deputy-chair of the Romanian Academy (b. March 21, 1849)

1920 - The governments of Romania, Czechoslovakia and the Kingdom of Serbians, Croats and Slovenians ask the Ambassadors' Conference to forbid the return of the Hapsburgs on the throne of Hungary, stressing that they would not tolerate such an attempt

1943 - Death of philologist, linguist and folklorist Pericle Papahagi, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 20, 1872)

1949 - Birth of poet, essayist Constantin Pricop

1957 - The movie "Moara cu noroc" by director Victor Iliu is premiered

1990 - First issue of the "22" weekly magazine edited by the Group for Social Dialogue in Bucharest

1999 - Visit to Romania of the Director for Romania of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). Signing of a 10 million dollars IBRD loan to Romania for financing the Romanian Social Development Fund project (January 20-26)

1999 - Miners embarked on 70 buses, 220 cars, 6 vans and 4 trucks leave Targu Jiu, heading to Ramnicu Valcea, on their way to Bucharest. Some 8 km from Horezu, in the area of Costesti, a group of law&order enforcement (police officers, gendarmes and public guards) is formed; it fails to stop the miners' advance. Given the circumstances, Gavril Dejeu steps down as Internal Affairs Minister (January 21) and he is replaced by Constantin Dudu Ionescu. The new minister appoints general Anghel Andreescu at the head of the Gendarmes Troops Command and fires general Gheorghe Lupu from the command of the Public Order Defence Brigade, in charge of the operation of stopping the miners' assault to Bucharest.

2004 - The Romanian Athenaeum hosts the opening festivity of the Romanian Cultural Institute.

2011 - Agreement is signed on Romania's accession to the European Space Agency (ESA) Convention, in accordance with the decision of the ESA Council of December 16, 2010.

2013 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms the death of a second Romanian national, engineer Mihail Marius Bucur, in Algeria, following a hostage taking by a terrorist grouping on January 16, 2013.

2014 - Tragic air crash in Apuseni Mountains ends in death of pilot Adrian Iovan and of a young female resident physician - Aurelia Ion; five other members of the medical mission are injured. They were heading to Oradea for a transplant organ removal.

2016 - Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos pays an official visit to Paris, at the invitation of the French President François Hollande. AGERPRES