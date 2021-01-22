JANUARY 22 IN HISTORY

1821 - Tudor Vladimirescu consolidates Tismana Monastery in order to have an endurance base (Jan 22-23)

1828 - Birth of writer Dora D'Istria (the pen name of Elena Ghica) (d. Nov 17, 1888)

1862 - First unitary government of Romania is formed, headed by Conservative Barbu Catargiu (Jan 22 - June 8)

1869 - Birth of philosopher and philologist Demostene Russo, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. Oct 5, 1938)

1904 - Death of Ion Constantin Fundescu, poet, prose writer and folklorist. (b. 1836)

1905 - Death of mathematician and historian Stefan Falcoianu, member of the Romanian Academic Society and Romanian Academy vice president (b. March 6, 1835)

1910 - Birth of writer Mircea Streinul (d. April 17, 1945)

1921 - Birth of composer and canto teacher Camelia Dascalescu (d. December 30, 2016)

1934 - Zagreb meeting of Little Entente's Standing Council, in which Titulescu, Benes and Jeftic discuss, among others, reestablishing diplomatic relations with USSR

1936 - Birth of actor George Motoi (d. March 4, 2015)

1939 - Birth of director and screenwriter Timotei Ursu

1999 - Agreement of Cozia is signed between Romania's Government and representatives of Jiu Valley miners. Agreement signatories: Radu Vasile, Decebal Traian Remes, Nicolae Staiculescu, Miron Cozma, Romeo Beja and other 10 trade union leaders

2004 - President Ion Iliescu visits Belgrade, with the Serbia and Montenegro State Union

2008 - Death of composer and musicologist Stefan Niculescu, member of the Romanian Academy (since 1996). (b. July 31, 1927)

2010 - Movie "Politist, Adjectiv" / "Police, Adjective" directed by Corneliu Porumboiu awarded Best Romanian film of 2009 at Best Film Fest Gala. "Best actor in a Romanian film" Award went to actor Dragos Bucur

2010 - Turda salt mine is inaugurated, set up under PHARE project

2012 - Death of theatre and television director Tudor Marascu (b. Nov 10, 1940).

2020 - AT Health Ministry level is set up a working group for the monitoring and management of possible infections with coronavirus, after the stocktaking record of the pneumonia associated cases to this virus occurred in China had increased to 444, and the death toll hit 17 in the Hubei Chinese province.AGERPRES