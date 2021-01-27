January 27 in history

1388 - King Wladislaw II Jagello of Poland (1386-1434) borrows from the ruler of Moldova Petru I Musat (1375-1391) 4,000 rubles in silver coins, which he pledged with the town of Halicz and its surroundings (Pokuttya); possession triggered series of conflicts between Moldova and the Kingdom of Poland until 16th century

1836 - Birth of philologist, folklorist Grigore Silasi, honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. Jan. 17, 1897)

1841 - Birth of General Alexandru Candiano-Popescu (d. June 25, 1901). (other sources mention his date of birth as Jan. 1, 1841)

1861 - Birth of Marshal Constantin Prezan, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. Aug. 27, 1943)

1902 - Birth of chemist Ilie G. Murgulescu, member and president of the Romanian Academy (1963-1966) (d. 28 Oct 1991)

1907 - Birth of historian, archaeologist Dumitru Berciu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 1, 1998)

1923 - Birth of poet George Margarit (d. Aug. 29, 1961)

1925 - Birth of geologist Liviu Ionesi, member of the Romanian Academy (d. Dec. 16, 2006)

1935 - Birth of Vasile Grigore, plastic artist (d. Feb. 20, 2012)

1936 - Birth of actor Florin Piersic

1936 - Birth of sculptor Nicapetre (Petrica Balanica), established in Canada (d. Apr. 21, 2008)

1941 - A government made up exclusively of military and technocrats is formed under the baton of General Ion Antonescu

1942 - Birth of journalist and writer Alexandru Mironov

1947 - Birth of Ion Ivan-Roncea, harp musician, instrumental soloist of the 'George Enescu' Philharmonic of Bucharest

1968 - Birth of Bianca Brad, actress, singer, former Miss Beauty, founder of the E.M.M.A. organization supporting families who lose children

1973 - Death of historian Romulus Candea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. Oct. 7, 1886)

1985 - Death of prose writer Ionel Pop (b. November 24, 1889)

1985 - Death of theatre theorist and prose writer Ioan Massoff (b. June 4, 1904)

1990 - Bucharest Military Territorial Tribunal tries former Communist officials Tudor Postelnicu, Emil Bobu, Ion Dinca, and Manea Manescu for genocide. The defendants were eventually sentenced to life imprisonment and total confiscation of property. The process was aimed at the public opinion and was not meant as a trial of the Communist regime led by Nicolae Ceausescu. They were all released within one to three years. (Jan. 27 - Feb. 2)

1992 - Death of paedologist Grigore Obrejanu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. Jan. 10, 1911)

1999 - Working visit to Germany of Prime Minister Radu Vasile; he has talks with German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, with Vice Chancellor and Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Fischer, and with other officials with the Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria lands

2000 - Death of poet and essayist Pan M. Vizirescu (b. Aug. 16, 1903)

2005 - President Traian Basescu attends ceremonies dedicated to the celebration of 60 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi labourcamp in Poland

2006 - Death in London of Prince Carol Mircea (Carol Mircea Grigore Lambrino), firstborn of King Carol II of Romania (b. Jan. 8, 1920)

2010 - President Traian Basescu pays an official visit to the Republic of Moldova, at the invitation of his interim counterpart Mihai Ghimpu

2016 - Meeting between President Klaus Iohannis and the Moldovan Primie Minister Pavel Filip, on an official visit in Bucharest.

2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attends the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. The commemorative event, held under the High Patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrezj Duda, brought together more than 30 heads of state and government and representatives of the Royal Houses of Europe.