JANUARY 5 IN HISTORY

1393 - Conclusion of peace treaty between Mircea the Elder, ruler of Wallachia (1386-1418) and Sultan Baiazid I. Accordingly, Wallachia could be governed according to its own laws and the ruler could wage war and make peace with his neighbours, conclude friendship treaties with them and had life and death rights over his subjects.

1716 - Nicolae Mavrocordat is named ruler of Wallachia, marking the establishment of the Phanariot Rule.

1828 - The school hosted by the "Trei Ierarhi" Monastery in Iasi starts offering Romanian and Latin language courses.

1859 - The Moldova Elective Assembly elects unanimously Alexandru Ioan Cuza as ruler of Moldova.

1878 - Birth of writer Emil Garleanu. (d. July 2, 1914)

1889 - Birth of composer Ioan Chirescu. (d. March 25, 1980)

1896 - Birth of actor George Calboreanu. (d. July 12, 1986)

1934 - A new Liberal government, headed by leader of the "young" Liberals Gheorghe Tatarescu is formed.

1961 - The Bucharest Comedy Theatre, whose first director was actor Radu Beligan (1961-1969), opens its doors.

1962 - Birth of actor Romica Tociu.

1967 - Birth of historian Adrian Cioroianu, former Foreign Minister; since 2015 Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Romania to UNESCO.

1990 - The Council of the National Salvation Front issues the decree-law on organizing and functioning of the Romanian Academy.

2012 - Death of famous director Bitu Falticineanu, an important figure of the Romanian vaudeville scene. (b. April 16, 1925)

2019- Death of poet Emil Brumaru (b. January 1, 1939).