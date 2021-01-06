JANUARY 6 IN HISTORY

Orthodox Feast: Baptism of the Lord (Epiphany, Theophany)

1760 - Birth of Enlightenment writer, historian and culture personality Ion Budai-Deleanu, author of the mock-heroic poem 'Gypsy Epic' (d. Aug. 24, 1820)

1802 - Birth of writer and politician Ion Heliade-Radulescu, founder member and first president of the Romanian Academic Society (d. April 27, 1872)

1832 - Birth of Iacob Felix, a Czech doctor naturalized as Romanian citizen, member and vice-president of the Romanian Academy (d. Jan. 19, 1905)

1833 - Death of chronicler Nicolae Stoica of Hateg (b. Feb 24, 1751)

1881 - Birth of poet, prose writer and playwright Ion Minulescu (d. April 11, 1944)

1884 - Iasi hosts the Economic Congress that adopts by unanimous vote the 16-point "Program of Romania's economic movement."(6 - 8)

1897 - Birth of prose writer Ionel Teodoreanu (d. Feb. 3, 1954)

1907 - Birth of physicist Ion I. Agarbiceanu, supervisor of the works that led to the construction of the first Romanian laser, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 9, 1971)

1910 - Death of general, land surveyor and topographer Constantin I. Bratianu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. Sept. 17, 1844)

1927 - Birth of baritone David Ohanesian (d. Sept. 30, 2007)

1928 - Romania and Brazil establish diplomatic relations at legation level

1932 - Death of Iacob Negruzzi, writer, founder member of the Junimea / Youth literary society and coordinator of the Convorbiri Literare / Literary Talks magazine full member of the Romanian Academy (b. Dec. 31, 1842)

1940 - Birth of singer Doina Badea (d. March 4, 1977)

1940 - Birth of poet Ion Iuga (d. Oct. 19, 1993)

1969 - Birth of Romanian former international footballer Ilie Dumitrescu.

1993 - Death of writer Stefan Baciu, who settled after 1950 in South America (b. Oct. 29, 1918)

1998 - Law on the organisation and operation of the Foreign Intelligence Service is promulgated

2012 - Blessed Lucian Muresan, Archbishop Major of the Romanian Church United with Rome and president of the Romanian Episcopal Conference is named Cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI.AGERPRES