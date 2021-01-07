JANUARY 7 IN HISTORY

Orthodox Feast: Congregation of Saint John the Baptist, the Forerunner

1869 - Birth of historian, literary critic and poet Stefan Orasanu (d. Nov. 12, 1903)

1872 - Birth of sculptor Frederic Storck (d. Dec. 26, 1942)

1902 - Birth of geologist Nicolae S. Petrulian, member of the Romanian Academy (d. Nov. 9, 1983)

1917 - The National Committee of Romanians emigrated from Austro-Hungary, headed by Vasile Lucaciu and Octavian Goga, is created in Iasi. The 12-member committee signed the Declaration of war against Austro-Hungary

1918 - Birth of Ion Frunzetti, poet, essayist, art critic and translator (d. Sept. 11, 1985)

1936 - Birth of actress Ioana Bulca.

1940 - Death of politician and lawyer Grigore Trancu-Iasi (b. Oct. 23, 1874)

1944 - Death of geologist and paleontologist Ion Th. Simionescu, member and president (1942 - 1944) of the Romanian Academy (b. July 10, 1873)

1946 - Under the pressure of the Allied Control Committee, a representative of each the National Peasants' Party and the National Liberal Party is admitted to the Dr. Petru Groza government, serving as Secretaries of state without a portfolio. End of the "royal strike"

1958 - Death of Dr. Petru Groza, head of the Presidium of the Grand National Assembly, founder and president of the Ploughmen's Front, president of the Council of Ministers (March 6, 1945 - June 2, 1952) (b. Dec. 7, 1884)

1990 - Law-Decree No. 6 on the abolition of the death penalty, sanctioning the decision president of the Council of the National Salvation Front Ion Iliescu had announced in his New Year's Eve address

1992 - Population and housing census. The share of Romanians of the total 22,810,000-strong population is found to have increased from 88.1 percent in 1977 to 89.4 percent (7 - 14)

1995 - Completion of the construction of the 44 MW dam and hydropower plant of Calimanesti (Vrancea), on the Siret river, begun in 1987

2004 - At the meeting of the UN Security Council, Romania receives the chairmanship of the 1518 Committee on Iraq and the vice-chairmanship of the Al-Qaeda and Taliban Sanctions Committee

2007 - Death of artistic director, playwright, screenwriter and Professor Sorana Coroama-Stanca (b. Jan. 24, 1921)

2011 - Death of Ion Vova, actor and high-profile director of the National Radio Theater, who went under the sobriquet 'Mr. Radio' (b. Sept. 30, 1917)

2020 - Prime minister Ludovic Orban pays workign visit to Brusesels, meets NATO and EU dignitaries, among whom the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.AGERPRES