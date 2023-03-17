Janunary turnover in trade in motor vehicles, up 20pct

Turnover in the motor vehicle and motorcycle trade increased 20% on a gross series in January 2023 compared to the same month last year, while turnover in market services to the general public rose 22.3%, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday.

Total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in January 2023, compared to January 2022, increased 20%, due to increases in trade in motor vehicles (+30.8%), maintenance and repair of motor vehicles (+17.3%) and trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories (+6.5%). Trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles fell 32.4%, told Agerpres.

The total turnover of wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in January 2023 increased 15.7% compared to January 2022.

The activity of market services supplied to the population, gross series, in January 2023, recorded a 22.3% increase in turnover compared to January 2022, due to the increase recorded in washing and (dry) cleaning of textile and fur products (+75.5%), activities of tourist agencies and tour operators (+44.6%), hairdressing and other beauty activities (+26.2%), activities of hotels and restaurants (+23.6%) and gambling and other recreational activities (+11.7%).

Activity in market services supplied to the population, series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, increased 28.4% in January 2023 compared to January 2022.

At the same time, total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in January 2023 compared to the previous month decreased 10.3%, due to decreases in trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (-21.6%), trade in motor vehicles (-12.1%), trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories (-7.4%) and maintenance and repair of motor vehicles (-5.6%).

Total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in January 2023, compared to the previous month, increased 2.2%.

As regards market services supplied to the population, gross series, in January 2023, compared to the previous month, turnover decreased 7%, due to decreases in the activities of tourist agencies and tour operators (-21.3%), hairdressing and other beauty activities (-12%), gambling and other recreational activities (-11.7%) and hotels and restaurants (-3.6%). Washing and (dry)cleaning of textile and fur products increased 4.3%.

Turnover in market services supplied to the population, series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in January 2023, compared to the previous month, increased 6.5%.