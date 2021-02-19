Japan's Kobayashi wins men's ski jumping competition in Rasnov after Granerud is disqualified

Japanese ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi was declared winner of the Ski Jumping World Cup in Rasnov on Friday after the disqualification of Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud.

Kobayashi achieved this second victory in the current season and the 18th of his career after jumping 94m and 98.5m for 257.9 points. He was followed by winner of this year's Four Hills tournament, Poland's Kamil Stoch, with 256.3 points (92.5 m, 97.5 m) and Germany's Karl Geiger, with 255.7 points (94.5 m, 96.5 m).

Granerud, who would have initially claimed the World Cup with this victory, was disqualified for wearing a non-compliant competition suit, the same reason why Germany's world champion Markus Eisenbichler was disqualified in the first round.

In the general World Cup standings after 22 stages, Granerud holds the lead with 1,544 points, followed by German Markus Eisenbichler - 1,018 points, and Poland's Kamil Stoch - 944 points. Kobayashi is eighth with 659 points.

The winner in the women's ski jumping competition in Rasnov is also a Japanese - Sara Takanashi, who thus secured her 60th World Cup victory.

A mixed team competition is scheduled for Saturday in Rasnov (10:45).