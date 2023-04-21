Jaqueline Cristian, Irina Bara and Andreea Mitu, semifinalists at Koper (ITF)

The Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian, Irina Bara and Andreea Mitu qualified, on Friday, in the semifinals of the ITF 60k USD tournament in Koper (Slovenia).

Jaqueline Cristian (24 years old, 180 WTA), seed number 10, defeated the Belarusian Kristina Dmitruk (19 years old, 228 WTA) in the quarters, 6-2 6-4, after one hour and 20 minutes, told Agerpres.

In the penultimate act, the Romanian will face the Spaniard Aliona Bolsova (25 years old, 148 WTA), the seventh favorite, who beat the Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani (the third favorite), 6-0 6-2.

Irina Bara (28 years old, 280 WTA) prevailed 6-2 6-0 against the German player Silvia Ambrosio (26 years old, 412 WTA), a "lucky loser" who eliminated Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik in the second round.

The next opponent of Irina Bara will be Andreea Mitu (31 years old, 789 WTA), coming from the qualifiers, who won against the Spanish player Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (20 years old, 183 WTA) 6-4 6-1, after an hour and 26 minutes. Thus, Romania will surely have a representative in the final.

Mitu won her only match against Bara in 2012, in the quarters of an ITF tournament in Timisoara, 6-2 6-3.

In doubles, Bara and Mitu qualified for the final after 6-4 6-2 with the Czech pair Denisa Hindova/Aneta Kucmova. The opponents in the trophy match will be Suzan Lamens (the Netherlands) and Kaylah McPhee (Australia), victorious 6-1 2-6 10-5 against the main favourites, Aliona Bolsova (Spain)/Weronika Falkowska (Poland).