Job searches grow 50 pct this May

This May saw a more than 50 percent increase in the number of job applications compared to April; the YoY rise stands at 45 percent-plus, with transportation, finance, engineering, sales and medical & pharma personnel most actively seeking a job, shows a survey by online recruitment platform BestJobs.

"The relaxation of the restrictions imposed during the state of emergency has rekindled the Romanians' interest in looking for a new job, or at least in assessing the offers of employers. Whereas in the previous months most searches were for remote or work-from-home jobs, in May Romanian employees were less interested in this option (35 pct fewer searches for remote jobs). Employees from the transportation, finance, engineering, sales and medical & pharma sectors were the most active job seekers this May, with a total of over 120,000 searches in these areas," said the BestJobs recruitment platform.

The retail and Business Process Outsourcing fields also saw an increased interest from the candidates compared to April, with over 14,000 searches each, against a 45 percent increase in the number of open positions in these activity areas compared to the same period last year.

The most coveted job this May, with most applications (2,321), comes from clothing retailer Takko Fashion which sought to recruit commercial workers for its stores through BestJobs. Enel, Metro Cash & Carry and Dona Logistica were also top attractive for job seekers this May, with over 9,000 applicants.

With over 18 years of experience in the field, BestJobs is one of the most important online recruitment platforms in Romania.