July 14 in history - 1967 - Death of writer, poet and publicist Tudor Arghezi

Day of the Romanian Army Signal Corps

1582 - The Orastie Palia is published. It is the first Romanian translation of the Genesis and Exodus, printed in Orastie by master-printer Serban, son of deacon Coresi (first editor of Romanian-language books), and deacon Marian. Precious especially through the attempts to unify the language by avoiding the use of regionalisms, also demonstrating, through the ampleness of the work, the complexity of the language

1873 - King Carol I signs decree approving establishment of the first telegraphic corps, attached to the engineer battalion, of the Romanian Army

1883 - Birth of composer, pedagogue Alexandru Zirra (d. 23 March 1946)

1897 - Birth of actress Marietta Sadova-Sadoveanu (d. July 17, 1981)

1904 - Birth of geologist Dan Giusca, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 10 August 1988)

1924 - Birth of director Lucian Bratu (d. 9 May 1998)

1932 - Birth of sculptor Gheroghe Iliescu-Calinesti (d. 12 March 2002)

1932 - Death of sculptor Dimitrie Paciurea (b. November 2, 1873)

1945 - Birth of production designer, director and costume maker Miruna Boruzescu (d. 4 April 2014)

1947 - A group of ten high-ranking members of the National Peasants' Party (PNT) is arrested on the Tamadau airfield (46 km away from Bucharest) under the accusation of "fleeing to a foreign country". Among them are Ion Mihalache, party deputy chairman, Nicolae Penescu, secretary-general, and Nicolae Carandino, head of the Dreptatea (Justice) newspaper

1958 - Birth of politician, diplomat Mircea-Dan Geoana. On 17 July 2019, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has decided to appoint Mircea Geoana as Deputy Sec-Gen of NATO, a job the latter took over on 16 October 2019

1967 - Death of writer, poet and publicist Tudor Arghezi (pen name of Ion N. Theodorescu), a member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 21, 1880)

1974 - Death of botanist Emil Pop, a member of the Romanian Academy (b. 13 April 1897)

1994 - A factory for the assembly of colour TV sets opened in Slobozia

1999 - Death of poetess, prose writer, essayist and translator Maria Banus (b. 10 April 1914)

1999 - Death of literary critic, historian Cornel Regman (b. 28 November 1919)

2007 - The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Teoctist, and the Orthodox Archbishop of Prague and Metropolitan of the Czech and Slovak Lands, Chrystofor, lay the foundation stone of the church dedicated to St. Valentine in Most

2007 - Romanian servicemen participate for the first time in the celebrations of the French National Day in Paris, marching together in the parade with detachments from all European Union states

2010 - Death of pop singer Madalina Manole (b. July 14, 1967)

2012 - The film Toata lumea din familia noastra / All the people in our family, directed by Radu Jude, wins the top prize at the 18th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

