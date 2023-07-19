July 19 in history - 1907 - Birth of astronomer and mathematician Constantin Dramba, member of the Romanian Academy

July 19 in history

Swimming National Day

1874 - Birth of Romanian-born physician and microbiologist Constantin Levaditi, major figure in virology and immunology, corresponding and honorary member of the Romanian Academy, member of the French Academy of Medicine and scientific collaborator with the Pasteur Institute in Paris (d. 5 September 1953)

1877 - Romanian War of Independence: Following the defeat of the Russian Army in the First and Second Battle of Plevna, Grand Duke Nicholas addresses a telegram to Romanian Prince Carol I, asking him, insistently, to cross the Danube and join forces with the Russians.

1907 - Birth of astronomer and mathematician Constantin Dramba, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. February 10, 1997)

1922 - Romania plays its first tennis match in the Davis Cup (India - Romania: 5-0), starring the tennis players Nicolae Misu and Misu Stern

1923 - Birth of prose writer, essayist Constantin Toiu (d. 4 October 2012)

1930 - Birth of historian Pompiliu Teodor, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. September 7, 2001)

1931 - Death of Nicolae C. Paulescu, first man to synthesize pancreine (later called insulin), post-mortem member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 8, 1869)

1936 - Birth of writer and essayist Norman Manea, settled in the USA

1938 - Birth of actress, director and scenarist Iarina Demian

1943 - Birth of prose writer Maria-Luiza Cristescu (d. 14 June 2002)

1946 - Birth of tennis player Ilie Nastase

1947 - Chamber of Deputies lifts the immunity of six National Peasants' Party deputies accused of attempting to topple the existing regime in Romania: Iuliu Maniu, Aurel Leucutia, Emil Ghilezan, Vasile Serdici, Ilie Lazar and Gr. Niculescu-Buzesti

1965 - The 9th Congress of the Romanian Communist Party elects Nicolae Ceausescu as Secretary General of the Party. (He had been Secretary General since March, by decision of the Central Committee of the Romanian Communist Party)

1966 - Death of physician Iuliu Moldovan, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 15 July 1882)

1976 - Death of painter Henri Catargi (Togo) (b. 6 December 1894)

1984 - Birth of Diana Mocanu, double Olympic champion in swimming

1993 - Death of archaeologist, epigraphist and historian Dionisie M. Pippidi, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 17/30 December 1905)

1996 - The US Senate passes via consensus the bill providing for granting Romania the most favoured nation clause on a permanent grounds. The law is ratified by president William Jefferson Clinton on 3 august

2006 - Death of art historian Raoul Sorban, granted the titles "Honorary Citizen of the State of Israel" and "Righteous among the nations", the latter title being granted to non-Jews who saved Jewish lives during the Holocaust

2011 - Romania women's epee team: Ana Maria Branza, Simona Alexandru, Anca Maroiu and Loredana Iordachioiu wins the gold medals at the European Epee Championships of Sheffield, England

2013 - Climbers Zsolt Torok, Marius Gane, Aurel Salajan and Teo Vlad conquer as a first Romanian premier the Nanga Parbat Pakistani Peak of 8,125 m, west of Himalayas

2014 - Death of sculptor Constantin Lucaci (b. 7 July 1923), told Agerpres.