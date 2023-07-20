July 20 in history - Day of Romanian Aviation and Air Forces

July 20 in history

Orthodox feast day of Prophet Elijah of Tishbe

Day of Romanian Aviation and Air Forces

1514 - Death of Gheorghe Doja, leader of the peasant revolt in Transylvania, after the cruelest of tortures

1821 - Birth of writer, translator, publicist and topographer engineer Alexandru Zane (d. 7 November 1880)

1838 - Birth of publicist Ambrosiu Dimitrovici, founding member of the Romanian Academic Society (later the Romanian Academy)

1848 - Romanian Revolution of 1848: Protest action on the Filaret plain in Bucharest (the "Freedom Plain") against the border being breached by Ottoman troops

1852 - Birth of General Grigore Crainiceanu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. October 1, 1935)

1862 - Birth of prose writer, zoologist Paul Bujor, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 17 May 1952)

1872 - Birth of geologist, geographer and paedologist Gheorghe Munteanu-Murgoci, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 5, 1925)

1874 - Birth of historian Nicolae Dobrescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 10/23 July 1914)

1877 - Romanian War of Independence: Prime Minister I.C. Bratianu, together with the head of the Romanian Army General Staff, General George Slaniceanu, arrive at the Russian General Headquarters in Gorni-Studen to negotiate the conditions of the Romanian Army's joining the war (up until then the Russo-Turkish War of 1877)

1902 - Birth of geophysicist Sabba S. Stefanescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 15 April 1994)

1905 - Birth of journalist, visual arts and dramatic chronicler, translator, memoirist N. Carandino (d. 16 February 1996)

1912 - Birth of poet, prose writer, translator Stefan Popescu (d. 16 January 1995)

1919 - Death of drama writer Vasile G. Mortun, one of the leading personalities of Romanian political life in the late 19th century and early 20th century (b. November 30, 1860)

1926 - Death of veterinary doctor, physiologist Ioan Athanasiu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 27 April 1868)

1927 - Death of Ferdinand I the Unifier, King of Romania (1914-1927); full name: Ferdinand Victor Adalbert Meinrad of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, son of Leopold; honorary member, protector and honorary President of the Romanian Academy. Called 'the Unifier' for joining together all Romanian lands under the Great Union of 1918. Upon his death, his nephew, Mihai was proclaimed Mihai I, King of Romania (1927-1930; 1940-1947). During the first rule of Mihai I, as he was a minor, a regency council ruled in his place, formed by Prince Nicolae, Ferdinand's second son, the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church and the head of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Romania's Supreme Court

1927 - Birth of Matilda Caragiu-Marioteanu, linguist, member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 11, 2009)

1934 - Death of sociologist Stefan Zeletin (b. June 19, 1882)

1941 - Second World War: 14th Army Corps frees the city of Cahul

1942 - Birth of Ilie Serbanescu, publicist, economic analyst, minister of the Reform (5 Dec. 1997-17 Apr. 1998)

1943 - Birth of poet, literary critic, essayist, lyricist, writer, translator, newspapers and magazines director, founder of the Cenaclul Flacara, politician Adrian Paunescu (d. November 5, 2010)

1992 - Establishment of the Roma Party, party representing the interests of the Roma minority in Romania

2005 - Romania wins first place with six medals at the International Mathematics Olympiad in Merida, Mexico

2016 - Death of actor, director Radu Beligan, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (since 2004) (b. 14 December 1918), told Agerpres.