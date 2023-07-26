July 26 in history - Day of Military Archives

Day of Military Archives

1324 - Basarab I, voivode of Wallachia (1310-1352), was named "our transalpine voivode" in a bull issued by the Hungarian Chancellery. Basarab accepts the suzerainty of the Hungarian king, being recognized as ruler of the Banat of Severin

1401 - Iosif is being recognised as Metropolitan of Moldova by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople

1476 - Battle of Razboieni-Valea Alba. Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II the Conqueror defeats Stephen the Great in a pyrrhic victory that forces his later retreat from the invasion campaign

1908 - Death of bishop, historian and scholar Nicolae (Neagoe) Popea, member of the Romanian Academic Society and of the Romanian Academy (b. February 17, 1826)

1917 - World War I: Third battle of Oituz, concluding with the victory of the Romanian Army over the German Army (July 26 - August 22)

1939 - Birth of poet Cezar Baltag (d. May 26, 1997)

1940 - Birth of actress Monica Ghiuta (d. 28 July 2019)

1941 - World War II: Conquest of Cetatea Alba. End of the campaign of the Romanian Army to free northern Bucovina and Basarabia

1952 - Birth of actor Dan Condurache

1954 - Death of Marius Sturza, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 26, 1876)

1975 - Death of Ion I. Cantacuzino, producer, director, scriptwriter, film critic and historian (b. November 7, 1908)

1976 - Death of poet, writer Dominic Stanca (b. 31 January 1926)

1979 - Death of geologist, paleontologist Neculai Macarovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 12 April 1900)

1987 - Death of documentary cameraman Constantin Dembinski (b. 13 May 1916)

1993 - Death of Nell Cobar, cartoonist and animation film director (b. December 31, 1915)

1995 - Death of physician Constantin Anastasatu, member of the Romanian Academy (22 Jan 1990) (b. 2 September 1917)

2014 - PNL (National Liberal Party) extraordinary congress votes the merger protocol with the PDL (Liberal Democratic Party), the statute and political programme of the new party and the protocol of the ACL PNL-PDL (Christian Liberal Alliance) electoral alliance

2015 - Romania wins two gold medals at the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, in the males double sculls (2x) and females doubles sculls (2x).AGERPRES