July 31 in history

istorie

July 31 in history

Beginning of the Assumption Feast

1227 - Kick off in the Christianization of certain Cuman communities (31 July 1227 - 21 March 1228)

1866 - Birth of astronomer Nicolae Coculescu, founder, in 1908, of the Bucharest Astronomic Observatory (d. November 5, 1952)

1896 - Birth of jurist and historian George Fotino, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 28, 1969)

1910 - Birth of poet, essayist and philosopher Grigore Popa (d. September 24, 1994)

1927 - Birth of composer and musicologist Stefan Niculescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 22, 2008)

1939 - Birth of actor Nicu Constantin (d. September 15, 2009)

1949 - Birth of Mircea Baniciu, performer and composer, former lead singer of the legendary rock band Phoenix

1957 - Institute of Atomic Physics in Bucharest starts up the first Romanian research nuclear reactor

1986 - Death of Iustin Moisescu, the fourth Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (1977-1986) (b. March 5, 1910)

1990 - Death of agronomist engineer Nicolae Giosan, member of the Romanian Academy (1 March 1974) (b. 30 December 1921)

2007 - His Beatitude Patriarch Teoctist of the Romanian Orthodox Church (1986-2007) is decorated, post-mortem, with the National Order of the Star of Romania in rank of Knight, with Collar

2012 - Weightlifter Razvan Martin grabs a bronze medal in 69 kg category at the London Olympic Games, after making it a 332 kg in total

2012 - The women's gymnastics team (Catalina Ponor, Sandra Izbasa, Larisa Iordache, Diana Bulimar, Diana Chelaru) win the bronze medals at the London Olympics.

