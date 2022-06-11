JUNE 11 IN HISTORY

1819 - The Cluj Music Society is established

1848 - Start of Romanian 1848 Revolution in Bucharest. Gheorghe Bibescu, ruler of Wallachia (1842-1848) is forced to sign the constitution and recognize provisional revolutionary government formed by Nicolae Balcescu, Nicolae Golescu, Gheorghe Magheru, Ion Heliade-Radulescu, Stefan Golescu, Constantin Kretzulescu, C.A. Rosetti, colonel Ioan Odobescu

1925 - Elena Vacarescu and Anna de Noailles are elected in session of the Romanian Academy, honorary members of this forum. They are the first two women getting under the Academy's dome, Agerpres.ro informs.

1926 - Birth of actor, director Victor Moldovan (d. May 8, 2007)

1930 - Birth of biochemist Mihail Serban, member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 7, 2004)

1948 - It is adopted the Law on the nationalisation of the main industrial, mining, banking, transport and insurance enterprises; private property in Romania is practically erased

1948 - Romania recognizes the State of Israel and establishes legation-level diplomatic relations

1949 - Birth of director Alexander Hausvater

1955 - Birth of cartoonist Stefan Popa - Popa's

1957 - Birth of writer, critic and literary historian Liviu Papadima

1992 - Death of historian David Prodan, a member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 13, 1902)

1992 - The first edition of the International Book Fair Bookarest takes place

2009 - Parliament Palace in Bucharest hosts the 33rd plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation organisation.