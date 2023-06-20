JUNE 20 IN HISTORY

1857 - Moldovan patriots issue a protest against measures taken by then acting foreign ruler /kaymakam to hinder the election of the unionists in the ad-hoc Assembly

1891 - Death in Paris, France of Mihail Kogalniceanu, political man, historian and writer, member of the Romanian Academic Society and President of the Romanian Academy (1887-1890), several times prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Romania's government (b. 6 September 1817)

1906 - Establishment by Royal Decree of Geological Institute of Romania

1929 - Birth of actor Petre Gheorghiu (d. 6 August 2000)

1913 - Birth of Aurel Baranga, drama writer and poet (d. June 10, 1979)

1934 - Birth of composer Cornel Taranu, member of the Romanian Academy

1937 - Birth of film director Radu Gabrea (d. 9 February 2017)

1954 - Friendship Bridge over the Danube between Giurgiu and Ruse opens

1962 - Death of historian Victor Papacostea (b. 21 January 1900)

1972 - Birth of director, producer Tudor Giurgiu

1990 - Solemn session of Parliament during which Romanian President Ion Iliescu swears oath of office and utters first speech as President. The position of Prime Minister is designated to Petre Roman

1991 - Establishment of the Greater Romania Party, led by Corneliu Vadim Tudor

1995 - Death, in Paris, France of Romanian-born French writer and philosopher Emil Cioran (b. April 8, 1911)

1995 - Romania receives permanent observer status in Assembly of the Western European Union

1997 - Inauguration in former jail of Sighetu Marmatiei, of the Memorial of communism and resistance victims

1999 - The Salt Mountain of Slanic Prahova collapses because of abundant rain. The Grota Miresii lake was crushed under the collapsing blocks of salts, leading to the disappearance of a unique cave in Romania and its geographical area

2007 - Gov't declares state of calamity in drought severely-hit areas with 34 counties (out of 41), allocates funds for damages

2015 - Gymnast Andreea Iridon wins two medals - one silver at balance beam and one bronze at parallel bars - within the 2015 Baku (Azerbaijan) European Games.