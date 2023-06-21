JUNE 21 IN HISTORY

Summer solstice

1848 - Publishing of poem titled "An echo" by Andrei Muresanu, best known under the title "Desteapta-te, romane!" (Awaken thee, Romanian), the current National Anthem of Romania

1853 - Despite not declaring war on the Ottoman Empire, Russian Empire troops cross the Pruth river, militarily occupying the Romanian principalities until August-September 1854

1872 - Reputed Romanian political persons of Transylvania issue a Memoir by which they demanded the Romanian language be recognised as official language and a new electoral law

1888 - Birth of poet, dramatist Horia Furtuna (d. March 8, 1952)

1920 - Birth of actor Puiu Calinescu (d. May 16, 1997)

1943 - Birth of stage director Andrei Serban, settled abroad

1970 - Death of mathematician Victor Valcovici, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 9/21 September 1885)

1988 - Death of George Ivascu, literary critic and historian, publicist, director of Romania literara magazine, chief editor of Contemporanul magazine (b. 22 July 1911)

1992 - The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church decides to canonize rulers Stephen the Great (1457-1504) and Constantin Brancoveanu (1688-1714).

1994 - Czech President Vaclav Havel paid official visit to Romania; a friendship and cooperation treaty between Romania and the Czech Republic was signed

1995 - Signing, in Snagov, of the Snagov Declaration regarding the "National Strategy for the preparations of Romania's accession to the European Union", document to accompany Romania's request to accede to the EU. The document was signed by President Ion Iliescu, the Speakers of the two houses of Parliament, the Prime Minister and representatives of all important parties in Romanian Parliament

2007 - Re-opening of European Art Museum with the National Art Museum of Romania

2017 - Sorin Grindeanu Cabinet is sacked through censure motion

2019 - President Klaus Iohannis, president of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, and president of European Council Donald Tusk, hold a joint press conference in Brussels, after the European summit. Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk thank Klaus Iohannis for the way Romania has ensured the Presidency of the EU Council. Klaus Iohannis presented the outcomes achieved during Romania's Presidency of EU Council.