June 29 IN HISTORY

Religious holiday: Holy Apostles Peter and Paul

Day of Corrections Officers of Romania

120 - A military diploma is found at Porolissum mentioning for the first time a governor of Upper Dacia, Consul Minucius Faustinus Sex. Iulius Severus

1521 - First known text in the Romanian language, written in Church Slavonic script - Letter from Neacsu of Campulung to Johannes (Hans) Benker, local ruler of Brasov

1602 - Cluj Convention. Prince Sigismund Bathory cedes Transylvania to Holy Roman Emperor Rudolph II in exchange for the Duchy of Oppeln and Ratibor and an annual income of 50,000 gulden

1819 - Birth of Nicolae Balcescu, politician, leader of the Romanian revolution of 1848 in Wallachia, historian and writer. (d. November 29, 1852)

1837 - Birth of Petre P. Carp, one of the founders of the "Junimea" society, a leading political figure. (d. June 19, 1919)

1857 - Birth of composer Iacob Muresianu (d. 25 May 1917)

1873 - Birth of architect Petre Antonescu, member of the Romanian Academy. Among his works: Bucharest City Hall's building, the Nicolae Iorga History Institute, the Triumphal Arch, the Kretzulescu Palace, the Sinaia Casino (d. April 22, 1965)

1891 - Birth of sociologist, philosopher, and political man Petre Andrei, a post-mortem member of the Romanian Academy (31 January 1991). (d. 4 October 1940)

1904 - Death of Gheorghe I. Ionescu-Gion, historian and publicist, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 14, 1857)

1921 - Film premiere in Bucharest of "Ecaterina Teodoroiu" starring Marieta Rares

1939 - Birth of physician, pharmacologist Victor A. Voicu, member (2001) and vice president of the Romanian Academy (elected on 20 April 2018).

1987 - Death of physicist Victor Mercea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 2 January 1924)

1990 - First issue of "Economistul", a publication of the General Association of Economists (AGER)

1996 - Official visit to Romania of the President of the People's Republic of China, at the invitation of counterpart Ion Iliescu

1998 - Visit of president Emil Constantinescu to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia

2007 - Prime minister Calin Popescu-Tariceanu pays official visit to Chisinau, Rep. of Moldova

2014 - Team Romania grab three gold medals, two silver medals at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Cancun, Mexico.