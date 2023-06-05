JUNE 5 IN HISTORY

Teacher's day

Day of Turkish Language in Romania

Orthodox holiday: Holy Trinity

1446 - The Diet of Hungary, gathered in Rakos (near Buda), elected Iancu de Hunedoara governor of Hungary, during the minority of King Ladislaus V, the Posthumous

1456 - The first Moldovan-Turkish treaty, which stipulated privileges for the merchants of the Cetatea Alba and the whole of Moldova

1779 - Birth of Gheorghe Lazar, founder of the modern Romanian education system (d. September 17, 1823)

1859 - Birth of actor Constantin I. Nottara, member and director of the National Theatre in Bucharest (d. October 16, 1935)

1865 - Issuance in Budapest (from April 27, 1880, in Oradea) of the Familia magazine, founded by Iosif Vulcan

1865 - Romania joins the International Telegraphic Convention of Paris (May 17, 1865), against the will of the Ottoman Porte, which would have liked the accession to take place simultaneously, considering Romania an integral part of the Empire

1871 - Birth of Nicolae Iorga, titulary member of the Romanian Academy, president of the History section of the Romanian Academy, former Prime Minister (1931-1932). (d. 27, 1940)

1887 - Birth of prose writer Leon Donici (d. May 26, 1926)

1912 - Birth of Alexandru Todea, cardinal, former metropolitan of the Greek Catholic Church in Romania, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 22, 2002)

1927 - Birth of playwright and literary critic Alexandru Mirodan (alias of Alexandru Zissu Saltman) (d. 9/10 March 2010, Tel-Aviv)

1933 - Birth of humorist, screenwriter and director Dan Mihaescu (d. January 24, 2013)

1946 - Birth of pop singer Luminita Dobrescu, first Romanian winner of Cerbul de Aur, in Brasov, in 1969, with Of, Inimioara...

1973 - Tennis player Ilie Nastase wins Roland Garros tournament in France

1998 - The promulgation of the Law regarding the organization and functioning of the Romanian Gendarmerie

2005 - Romania wins six medals at the European Individual Gymnastics Championships in Debrecen (Hungary): two gold, three silver and one bronze

2011 - His Eminence Irineu Pop was enthroned as Archbishop of Alba Iulia, with the ceremony officiated by a synod of 22 high hierarchs, led by His Beatitude Daniel, Patriarch of Romania.