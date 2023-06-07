JUNE 7 IN HISTORY

1716 - Death of Constantin Cantacuzino stolnicul (ruling court's chief cook), important personality of the Romanian culture (b. 1640)

1886 - Birth of inventor, engineer and air pioneer Henri Coanda, the creator of the first jet airplane and discoverer of the Coanda effect in fluid mechanics, full member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 24, 1972)

1916 - Death of painter Stefan Luchian, posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (October 28, 1948) (b. February 1, 1868)

1927 - Birth of sculptor Ioan Tolan (d. July 2015)

1947 - Establishment of the Army Sports Association (ASA), known as Steaua Bucharest

1990 - The Convention for the establishment of the National Trade Union Confederation "Cartel Alfa" (CNS "Cartel Alfa" (CNS "Cartel Alfa") is signed

1993 - First issue of Jurnalul National daily newspaper appears in Bucharest

1999 - Governor of Romania's National Bank Mugur Isarescu signs in Basel a new loan agreement with a group of foreign banks worth around 100 to 150 million dollars

2000 - Death of poet, prose writer Radu Selejan (b. 5 November 1935)

2005 - Romania is elected a 5-year member of the Board of Directors of the International Labour Office (BIM), at the 93rd session of the International Labour Conference, in Geneva

2007 - High-level Conference on Combating Discrimination and Promoting Mutual Respect and Understanding of the OSCE opens in Bucharest

2007 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) opens office in Romania

2008 - Cycling Tour of Romania, the first in history inscribed in the international calendar

2009 - The elections for the European Parliament take place

2010 - The Government has assumed responsibility, in front of the joint Chambers of the Parliament, for the draft law "on some measures necessary to restore the budgetary balance", which reduces salaries in the budgetary system by 25%, as well as pensions, by 15%.