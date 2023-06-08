JUNE 8 IN HISTORY

1288 - The oldest documented mention of the noble public assembly (generali convocacio nobilium regni Transsylvani) of Transylvania

1668 - Metropolitan Seat of Ungrovlahia (Hungary-Wallachia) is officially moved to Bucharest, from Targoviste

1862 - Death of Barbu Catargiu, Romanian Prime Minister (January-June 1862), shot under the belltower of the Metropolitan Church after exiting the works of the Chamber of Deputies (b. October 26, 1807)

1867 - Hungarian authorities abrogate the Law on equal rights of the Romanian nation and the Law on officialization of Romanian language, documents adopted by the Dieta of Sibiu (1863-1865), the only one that had a Romanian majority

1897 - The Lumičre theatre cinema presents three topics of Romanian news, filmed by cameraman Paul Menu on 10 May 1897, at the L'Independence Roumaine journal's initiative

1898 - Death of naturalist, physician and politician Constantin Esarcu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 5 November 1836)

1922 - First official international match of Romania's national football team in Belgrade. (Yugoslavia - Romania: 2-1)

1926 - Birth in Iasi of composer, pedagogue Anatol Vieru (d. 8 October 1998)

1930 - Parliament proclaims Prince Carol of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen as King of Romania under the name of King Carol II. King Mihai I (at the time a minor) becomes yet again a crown prince, being granted the title of Great Voivode of Alba Iulia

1935 - Birth of prose writer, essayist Victor Frunza (d. 27 July 2007, Denmark)

1938 - Death of Ovid Densusianu, philologist, linguist, folklorist, and literary historian, member of the Romanian Academy (b. December 17, 1873)

1959 - Birth of actress Marina Procopie (d. 6 July 2018)

1967 - Death of writer Otilia Cazimir (b. February 12, 1884)

1976 - Death of physician Octavian Fodor, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 17 October 1913)

1974 - Death of chemist engineer Alexe Popescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 30 November 1927)

1990 - First issue of Romania Mare magazine is published in Bucharest

2007 - Death of actor Adrian Pintea (b. October 9, 1954).

2016 - Death of historian and literary critic Henri Zalis (b. May 21, 1932)

2021 - State visit to Romania by Israel president Reuven Rivlin, welcomed by president Klaus Iohannis.