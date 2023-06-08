 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

JUNE 8 IN HISTORY

dhakatribune.com
today in history, istorie stiri ziar

1288 - The oldest documented mention of the noble public assembly (generali convocacio nobilium regni Transsylvani) of Transylvania

1668 - Metropolitan Seat of Ungrovlahia (Hungary-Wallachia) is officially moved to Bucharest, from Targoviste

1862 - Death of Barbu Catargiu, Romanian Prime Minister (January-June 1862), shot under the belltower of the Metropolitan Church after exiting the works of the Chamber of Deputies (b. October 26, 1807)

1867 - Hungarian authorities abrogate the Law on equal rights of the Romanian nation and the Law on officialization of Romanian language, documents adopted by the Dieta of Sibiu (1863-1865), the only one that had a Romanian majority

1897 - The Lumičre theatre cinema presents three topics of Romanian news, filmed by cameraman Paul Menu on 10 May 1897, at the L'Independence Roumaine journal's initiative

1898 - Death of naturalist, physician and politician Constantin Esarcu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 5 November 1836)

1922 - First official international match of Romania's national football team in Belgrade. (Yugoslavia - Romania: 2-1)

1926 - Birth in Iasi of composer, pedagogue Anatol Vieru (d. 8 October 1998)

1930 - Parliament proclaims Prince Carol of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen as King of Romania under the name of King Carol II. King Mihai I (at the time a minor) becomes yet again a crown prince, being granted the title of Great Voivode of Alba Iulia

1935 - Birth of prose writer, essayist Victor Frunza (d. 27 July 2007, Denmark)

1938 - Death of Ovid Densusianu, philologist, linguist, folklorist, and literary historian, member of the Romanian Academy (b. December 17, 1873)

1959 - Birth of actress Marina Procopie (d. 6 July 2018)

1967 - Death of writer Otilia Cazimir (b. February 12, 1884)

1976 - Death of physician Octavian Fodor, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 17 October 1913)

1974 - Death of chemist engineer Alexe Popescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 30 November 1927)

1990 - First issue of Romania Mare magazine is published in Bucharest

2007 - Death of actor Adrian Pintea (b. October 9, 1954).

2016 - Death of historian and literary critic Henri Zalis (b. May 21, 1932)

2021 - State visit to Romania by Israel president Reuven Rivlin, welcomed by president Klaus Iohannis.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.