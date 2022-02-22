'Junii Sibiului' folk ensemble to perform UNESCO heritage dances at Expo 2020 Dubai

Romania's oldest folk dance ensemble, the iconic 'Junii Sibiului' will perform at the World's Fair in Dubai starting with February 27 till March 9; the shows will include dances entered on the UNESCO world heritage list, such as the Calus ritual dance specific for the region of Oltenia, a release informs.

"'Junii Sibiului', Romania's oldest folk dance ensemble, which was awarded the Order of Cultural Merit in the rank of Knight by His Excellency Mr. Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, reaffirms its status as an icon of Sibiu and implicitly of Romania, acting over February 27 - March 9 2022 as ambassadors of Romanian traditions at the World Expo in Dubai. In honor of Romania's Day at Expo Dubai, the 'Cindrelul-Junii Sibiului' ensemble will offer on February 28 an extraordinary performance at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheater, a venue intended for exceptional cultural events. The artistic concept, signed by choreographer and manager Silvia Macrea, includes folk customs and dances from all over the country, valuable vocal and instrumental pieces; on the bill are male only dances, the Oltenian Calus, included on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and the 'Romanian Rhapsody' by George Enescu," the release states.





On Tuesday, March 1 'Junii Sibiului will take part in the official ceremonies organized on the occasion of the Day of Romania at Expo Dubai and will offer forays into Romanian folklore through musical and choreographic acts specific for the country's large ethno-folkloric areas.



Also, the Sibiu artists will perform in a series of micro-shows at the cultural events held in various venues at Expo Dubai: Romania's Pavilion, the Earth Stage and the Stage of Nations.



"We are honored by the invitation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the more so as this is the third time that our ensemble attends a world exhibition, after Expo Milano 2015 and Expo Hannover 2000. We want to show the world how beautiful and rich our country is through our folk songs, customs and dances," says choreographer Silvia Macrea, manager of the 'Cindrelul-Junii' Sibiu County Center for the Preservation and Promotion of Traditional Culture.



In Dubai, for the first time in the history of world exhibitions, each participating country has its own pavilion, with Romania's architectural design celebrating "New Nature" as its central theme.