JusMin Predoiu: Many of received modifications found in draft modifications to Justice laws

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu stated on Friday that many of the modifications received and examined were found in the draft amendments to the Justice laws.

The statement was made during the the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) plenary, which discussed and will give an advisory opinion on the draft modifications to the Justice laws, Agerpres.

"The draft modifications were favorably approved by the MAI [Interior Ministry], MApN [National Defence Ministry], MMPS [Ministry of Labour and Social Protection], MFP [Finance Ministry], MS [Health Ministry] and MIPE [Ministry of European Investment and Projects]. The procedure is legally fulfilled. (...) From a political point of view, although it is irrelevant in terms of the activity of the CSM, for the rigor and completeness of the information I specify that the draft modifications are supported by the PSD - PNL - UDMR [Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party - the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] governing coalition and (..) not supported by USR [Save Romania Union]. (...) In the last round of public debates, we received and examined 868 modifications. Very many were introduced in the bills. For example, were taken over more than 70 percent of the modifications made by each of the sections of the CSM, 76 percent of the ICCJ [the High Court of Cassation and Justice], 67 percent of the PICCJ [Prosecutor's Office attached to the ICCJ], 50 percent of DNA [National Anti-corruption Directorate] and DIICOT [Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism]," declared Catalin Predoiu.

He added that the draft modifications satisfy "essential lines", namely the magistrates' independence, separation of careers and accountability.

According to him, the draft modifications to the Justice Laws represent "a possible starting point the modernization of Justice on the go, the consolidation of its independence."