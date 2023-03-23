JusMin sends President proposals for PG, DNA leadership; Albu's interview for DIICOT to be resumed

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to President Klaus Iohannis his proposals for the appointment of Alex-Florin Florenta as Prosecutor General and Marius Ionut Voineag as Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), after they received a favourable opinion from the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), told Agerpres.

In the case of Alina Albu, candidate for the position of chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and who received a negative opinion from the CSM, Predoiu announced that he maintains this proposal and will organise a new interview with her at the Ministry of Justice, "taking into account her impeccable professional career and demonstrated qualities."

"In accordance with the legal provisions, the Minister of Justice will proceed in the next period to a new interview with prosecutor Alina Albu, a condition required by law in view of the negative opinion received from the Section for Prosecutors of the Superior Council of Magistracy. The Minister of Justice will conduct a new interview taking into account Alina Albu's impeccable professional career and the qualities demonstrated by her both in the professional file submitted to the Ministry of Justice and during the interviews held during the procedure. The Minister of Justice will also carry out further verification of the issues raised in the opinion of the Section for Prosecutors of the Superior Council of Magistracy. The second interview will be organised in accordance with the same legal conditions as for the first interview," the Ministry of Justice (MJ) announced in a press release issued on Thursday.