JusMin Stelian Ion meets representatives of trade unions, to discuss problems facing employees in judiciary, penitentiaries

inquamFOTO/Octav Ganea
stelian ion

The problems facing employees in the judiciary and the penitentiary system were discussed by the Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, with representatives of several trade unions.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES, Stelian Ion met on Wednesday morning with representatives of the BNS (National Trade Union Block) and PUBLISIND (Federation of Trade Unions of Public Administration), including the Penitentiary Police, clerks, auxiliary staff from prosecutor's offices and courts, as well as probation counselors.

The union leaders presented the main problems to the Minister, and the Minister appreciated their availability for a direct and constructive approach, the same source mentions.

"The discussions focused on the problems facing employees in the judiciary and the penitentiary system, the Minister expressing his openness to have a permanent dialogue in the future, for the benefit of employees and citizens who benefit from their work," the same press release said.

