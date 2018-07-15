JusMin Toader: Justice Ministry has no emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning under debate

Minister Tudorel Toader said on Monday that an emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning is not under discussion or to be okayed at the Ministry of Justice.

Tudorel Toader had a meeting with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday, and was asked by journalists what he had discussed with the head of the Executive."The topic of the discussion with the prime minister: I informed the prime minister about what was discussed at the recently ended meeting [JHA Council] but, more importantly, we prepared the measures that we need to take, with which we must communicate, in view of exercising the presidency of the JHA Council," Toader said.The minister of justice was asked whether an emergency ordinance on amnesty and pardoning, about which there was information that it would be adopted on Tuesday, was also among the topics of the discussion."Let's not talk about hypothetical situations. We do not have that in the Ministry of Justice, neither under the debate nor in the okaying phase," Toader said.