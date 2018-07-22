JusMin Toader says AG Lazar cosulted him before appointing Jurma interi chief anti-graft prosecutor

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said Monday that Attorney General Augustin Lazar consulted him before appointing Anca Jurma as acting chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), according to agerpres.

Journalists asked Toader on Monday as he was entering the headquarters of the Justice Ministry for a take on Jurma's recent meeting with US ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm."I think you should ask hierarchically. To tell you the truth, in a discussion with the attorney general before recommending Mrs Anca Jurma, whom I know, for the acting position he first consulted with me, and I said half-jokingly: 'You should know I was on the doctoral board of Anca Jurma, too.' My opinion - you should ask in hierarchical order. She's got a chief, an attorney general, who can answer you this question," Toader said.Asked if Jurma would be a good candidate for DNA chief prosecutor, Toader said: "Any prosecutor who fulfills the legal requirements, any prosecutor who wishes to take up this huge responsibility in a decent way can apply for it. First, let's see if she enters the completion and secondly I cannot say anything before it happens."