Klaus Iohannis, before European Council: Orderly Brexit benefits us all

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that an orderly Brexit would be the most advantageous for all member states of the European Union.

"I hope we eventually have a common stance, that will also help the British partners. (...) An orderly Brexit benefits us all. (...) The EU's message is that we want an agreement and an orderly withdrawal and to build a future relationship to everybody's benefit. (...) The ball is in the British court, not in ours," the president said in Brussels, before participating in the meeting of the European Council.

