Klaus Iohannis, demers în domeniul sancțiunilor împotriva Rusiei: Președintele a vorbit cu premierul Olandei

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a avut duminică o convorbire cu premierul olandez, Mark Rutte, cu privire la sancţiunile împotriva Federaţiei Ruse.

Coordination ????????-???????? phone call today with Prime minister Rutte @MinPres on strengthening the sanctions regime against Russia and additional support to #Ukraine ????????, including military assistance. #StandWithUkraine