Klaus Iohannnis: Consistent approach by EU member states on mutual recognition of COVID test results is absolutely necessary

klaus iohannis Ziua Armatei

Speaking shortly before a video conference of European Council members on the Covid response, President Klaus Iohannis said that a consistent approach by EU member states is absolutely necessary, and that they need to agree on common preconditions and tools for the mutual recognition of COVID test results.

"An (...) important topic of tonight's video conference are the specific measures related to testing, isolation and quarantine, as well as the vaccine strategy at the level of the member states. A consistent approach by all the EU countries is necessary, by agreeing on common criteria and tools for the mutual recognition of test results," Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday evening before the EU leaders' video conference on Covid coordination.

